Scientists have warned that a “catastrophic” supervolcano eruption - one that would result in a global death toll - is more likely than previously thought.

There are 20 known supervolcanoes on the planet, including the one beneath Yellowstone National Park in the US.

It was previously thought eruptions could only occur with the presence of liquid magma under a volcano. However, a new study has shown that supervolcanoes can erupt even without that presence.

"The concept of what is 'eruptible' needs to be re-evaluated," Professor Marin Danisik, from Curtin University in Australia, said.