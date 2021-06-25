Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday shared a video of himself receiving a dose of the country’s first domestically-produced Covid-19 vaccine.

The 82-year-old is seen seated and wearing a mask as two healthcare workers administer the jab, called COVIran Barekat, to his left arm.

“Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists,” read the caption on the Twitter post.

In January, the cleric banned Iran from importing the American Pfizer and British Astrazeneca vaccines. Iran has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.