Shocking footage shows the moment a Land Rover driver smashed into a teen motorcyclist during a terrifying rampage through a quiet Surrey town.

Residents in Godalming filmed the moment the driver smashed into a stationary car before hitting the motorbike head-on, as he drove past on Friday (3rd September).

The Land Rover driver then stopped and jumped out of the vehicle, allegedly to be topless, while the motorcyclist lay motionless in the road.

The family of the teenager confirmed on Facebook: “Our son is ok, he has been extremely lucky.”