Susanna Reid shut down co-host Richard Madeley for suggesting the government seem to be "getting away" with Covid-19 failures.

The pair were interviewing Conservative MP Stephen Barclay on Good Morning Britain, asking him if the delayed pandemic response “cost lives” when Madeley made his claim.

"Sorry, I take issue with that. There’s a litany of mistakes. I’m afraid you haven’t got away with anything. As this report shows too many things were done too late. But we appreciate your time," she said.

Reid has since been praised for her response on social media.

