Toronto Police release CCTV of suspect in unsolved killing of billionaire couple

Police in Toronto released CCTV footage of a potential suspect in the unsolved murder of a billionaire couple.

Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered on the evening of Wednesday, 13 December 2017.

The couple were found strangled in their home.

During a press conference last night (Tuesday), police played a short video showing an individual walking down a snowy road near the couple's home in North York.

The individual was male and described him as being between five foot six and five foot nine.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the individual.

