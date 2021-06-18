Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a tattoo parlour in Leeds in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A black Audi A4 is seen hurtling at full speed towards the Creating Utopia Tattoo Studio and smashing through its window front. A police car arrives soon after and two officers run towards the destroyed shop front.

Police said the driver ran away from officers after the crash but was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving, assaulting police and failing to stop, local media reported.