Gang smash stolen JCB digger into Co-op shop during West Sussex ram raid

Footage shows the moment an organised gang smashed a stolen JCB digger into a Co-op storefront during a ram raid.

The vehicle uprooted a postbox as it smashed into the shop in Barnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of 4 July.

But plans to take the cash machine and its contents were scuppered as police swiftly responded to a report of a theft of a telehandler at a nearby yard.

Two suspects were able to make off in a stolen vehicle, but one was detained following a short foot chase.

Alfie Smith, 43, pleaded guilty to two offences after his arrest and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 2 August.