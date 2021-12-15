NYPD release CCTV of swastika being drawn on wall outside city hall

The New York Police Department are appealing for information after releasing CCTV of a suspect drawing a swastika on a pillar outside City Hall.

Footage filmed on the evening of December 13, captures a man drawing the offensive graffiti on the tall white pillar.

Officers said the suspect's description was “male, light complexion; last seen wearing a black/gray poncho, black backpack, black jeans and multicoloured sneakers.”

The City Hall is the seat of the New York City government and is located near Brooklyn Bridge in lower Manhattan.

