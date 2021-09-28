Around 25 people have been taken to hospital after an explosion reportedly damaged a residential building in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Tuesday.Several hundred people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the explosion and fire, a spokesperson for the emergency services has said.“It is at present unclear what has caused the explosion,” they added, as crews continued to tackle flames and smoke.Police have also opened an investigation into the incident, with the Sahlgrenska University Hospital confirming that three women were seriously injured upon their arrival.