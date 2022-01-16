Sweden redeploys troops to nearest island to Russia after failed Nato talks

Sweden is reinforcing its military presence on its closest island to Russia after failed talks between NATO, the US and Moscow.

Although Sweden is not a NATO member it is a close ally of the military alliance.

The island of Gotland is strategically located in the Baltic Sea and the EU Baltic states all share a border with Russia.

Swedish troops deboarded ships after being deployed to the island.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are rising after the talks failed, with Moscow having some 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine's border.

