Thousands joined a protest against the Swiss government's vaccine mandates.

The protest march, which took place in Bern on Wednesday, September 8, demanded the government to stop restricting the use of indoor public spaces and require citizens to undergo vaccinations or PCR test certificates needed to enter establishments.

Protesters are accusing the Swiss government of implementing mandatory vaccination “through the back door”.

On September 8 the government confirmed the decision to extend the requirement of a Covid certificate to access indoor public spaces.

This measure will come into force in Switzerland next Monday and it will remain a requirement until January 2022.