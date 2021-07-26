Protesters violently clashed with police in Sydney as thousands took to the streets to protest against lockdown restrictions amid another surge in Covid-19 cases.

Large groups of demonstrators can be seen rushing officers, with some even throwing objects at those riding horses.

Greater Sydney has been locked down for the past four weeks, with residents only able to leave their homes with a reasonable excuse as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

New South Wales Police confirmed a number of arrests have been made in response to the violent protests.