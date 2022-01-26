Thousands march in Sydney ‘Invasion Day Rally’ to protest Australia’s national holiday

Thousands of people in cities across Australia marched in protest against "Invasion Day" this week.

Australia Day is marked annually on 26 January, but in more recent years, protesters have gathered to rally against the date that saw Aboriginal land colonised.

In Sydney, a massive crowd marched across Gadigal Land as part of an "Invasion Day Rally".

While some demonstrations took place, organisers of the Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin events cancelled large in-person gatherings due to high numbers of Omicron cases in the Aboriginal community.

