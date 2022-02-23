Surfers help elderly man from being swept away in Sydney lagoon

Dramatic footage shows the moment surfers helped an elderly man from being swept away in the Sydney lagoon.

Footage filmed by Instagram account skymonkey5 shows four surfers coming to the man’s aid but the wall of water proved too much sucking them all along the lagoon.

However, one man on the side of the wall was able to pull the elderly man to safety.

Surfer Eugene Du Plessis told 9News: “He was in shock, he didn’t say much, a bunch of guys asked him if he was okay.”

