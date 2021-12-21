Australia: Car gets struck by metal sheet blown off by strong winds in Sydney

A large sheet of metal was torn off from a Sydney building before flying through the air and smashing into parked cars, dramatic footage shows.

Florian Dusanter was filming the storm when what appeared to be an air conditioning duct broke loose on the Northern Beaches.

A loud sound is heard as Florian pans the camera from his window.

Seconds later, the giant sheet of metal flies across the street, narrowly missing moving cars.

The sheet then smashes into a car and completely covers a sidewalk.

Storms swept across Sydney on Sunday afternoon, tearing rooves of and downing trees and powerlines.

