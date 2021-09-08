The White Helmets have released a video showing the brave moment rescuers pulled a child from a destroyed building after shelling in Syria.

The bombardment of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day.

The artillery fire killed four people and wounded 15 others including a man and his son, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia.