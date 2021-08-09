As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 come to an end, displaced children in the northwest of war-torn Syria staged their very own Olympics.

120 boys from 12 different refugee camps gathered in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib for their own version of the Games as they leaped over hurdles, sprinted beyond rows of tents and hurled javelins for a chance of a medal.

Organiser Ibrahim Sarmini said the event is aimed to give the children some hope and to ‘draw the attention of the international community to their plight’.