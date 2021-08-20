T-Mobile has revealed that the personal information of over 40 million users has been stolen by hackers trying to sell it online.

The wireless carrier made the announcement on Aug. 17 revealing hackers have breached T-Mobile’s network having stolen information from more than 40 million people.

The information that was stolen in the breach includes Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses.

T-Mobile said in a statement: “We have no indication that the data contained in the stolen files included any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information”.