The T rex and velociraptor wagged their tails from side to side while running to "stay balanced", according to new research from the Royal Veterinary College in London. The findings, published in Science Advances, emerged from computer simulations based on a theropod dinosaur, which replicated movement from a modern theropod - a bird.

Study lead and Harvard fellow Dr Peter Bishop said: “After running a range of further simulations making the tails heavier, lighter and even no tail at all, we were able to conclusively demonstrate that the tail wagging was a means of controlling angular momentum throughout their gait.”