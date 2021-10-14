A deadly fire engulfed a 13-story building in southern Taiwan overnight, killing dozens of people.

At least 46 people have died and another 41 have been injured after the building went up in flames at 3 am local time.

Devastating footage shows the fire raging through the night, as black smoke rises into the sky while authorities attempt to control the blaze.

Firefighters conducted a search and rescue mission after daybreak, entering the charred building that featured shops on the lower levels and apartments above.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.