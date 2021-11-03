Taiwan’s armed forces invented a battery-powered exoskeleton aiming to increase soldiers’ efficiency and endurance in the field.

The suit is attached to the legs and works by increasing the efficiency of the human body by supporting the knees which reduces the loads that are placed upon soldiers’ lower limb joints.

A military official said that once fully charged, the suit can last for upwards of six hours with its lithium battery module and allows soldiers to move at speeds up to six kilometres per hour.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here