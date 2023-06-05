The United States military released a video on Monday (5 June) of an “unsafe” Chinese manoeuvre in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer.

Footage shows the moment a US ship was forced to slow to avoid a collision.

The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal conducted a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

During the Saturday transit, the Chinese guided-missile destroyer overtook the Chung-Hoon on its port side, then veered across its bow at a distance of some 150 yards, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.