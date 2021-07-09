Conservative MP Lee Anderson says he is sticking to his boycott of the England team over taking the knee.

In a Facebook video on Thursday, the MP for Ashfield says he’s received “abuse” over his decision not to watch Gareth Southgate’s team in protest at their anti-racism gesture before matches.

“I don’t like the taking the knee business. I think it associated with the Black Lives Matter movement,” he says.

Dressed in a Three Lions t-shirt, he says he will be supporting England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday and checking his phone for updates.

England boss Southgate has backed his players’ act of anti-racism.