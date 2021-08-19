Afghan’s exiled President Ashraf Ghani said the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power as he confirms he is in the United Arab Emirates.

The president fled Kabul as the Taliban approached.

During the live broadcast, he thanked Afghan security forces in his message but claimed the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.

Ghani claimed he was “forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing”.

“Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless,” he said.