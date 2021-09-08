In the above video, Afghan protesters can be seen fleeing Taliban gunfire in Kabul on a day of unrest following the takeover by the militant group of the country in August.

Women protested in the Afghani capital against the group’s links to Pakistan – and could be heard chanting “death to Pakistan” as they marched through the streets of Kabul.

You can see the Taliban firing off their guns in the above footage as people run away from them, a tactic often used by the group to disperse crowds.