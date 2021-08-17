A Taliban spokesperson has appealed directly to Boris Johnson and other world leaders to help rebuild Afghanistan.

During an appearance on Sky News, Suhail Shaheen suggested other nations have a “moral obligation” to assist in providing a “prosperous life” for citizens.

“The UK prime minister and all leaders of the world, they should respect the aspirations of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

“They should respect the aspirations and will of the people and help in rebuilding the country and providing a prosperous life. It is their moral obligation to also help to reconstruct Afghanistan and help people start a new chapter.”