The Taliban has said it will ‘provoke a reaction’ and has threatened ‘consequences’ if President Biden delays the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden wants all Americans to have left the country of Afghanistan by the end of the month although he has recently admitted that an extension was under discussion.

Taliban spokesman told Sky News: “If they hey extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that. If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences”