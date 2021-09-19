Afghan schools for boys re-opened yesterday, the new Taliban ministry of education announced, while giving no indication of when girls might be able to go back to their classes.

The current Taliban government said they won't ban girls education but will be separated into segregated classrooms.

Girls up to the sixth grade have carried on attending classes while women students have gone to university classes.

However, high schools for girls remain closed and it remains unclear when they will reopen.

The Taliban said the security situation meant that many activities for women and girls were not yet possible.