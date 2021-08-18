Taliban fighters are trying to control the spread of information in Afghanistan, according to reports.

Some insurgents are said to be asking for mobile phones to scan their apps and conversations.

In response, citizens in Kabul have been deleting their photos, text messages and social media apps with many living in fear of retribution for their American connections.

Reports of policing of communication come alongside suggestions of Taliban revenge killings, with one Afghan mother saying militants killed her sons and forced her daughters-in-law to marry fighters.