A Taliban fighter said on Saturday (14 August) that offices would reopen and work would return to "normal" in Afghanistan’s third largest city of Herat after it was captured by the militants.

After seizing Herat earlier this week, the Taliban were seen gathered outside the provincial governor Abdul Saboor Qani’s compound and some in the city were brandishing the flags of the insurgent group.

The Taliban have now made their way into the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, and it seems like their takeover of the country is almost complete.