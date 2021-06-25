Taliban fighters appear to surrender their weapons at a ceremony organised by Afghanistan’s government in the western city of Herat in this video by Euronews’ No Comment.

Men are seen queueing up in front of tables, onto which they place AK-47 guns and other weapons as armed Afghan soldiers look on.

It comes as the US is withdrawing the bulk of its more than 4,000 troops from the country in the next two weeks.

Taliban insurgents are taking control of increasing swathes of the country, raising fears that the Afghan government and its military could collapse once US forces depart.