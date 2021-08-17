A group of Taliban insurgents filmed themselves working out in a deserted gym after seizing control of a building in Afghanistan.

In the footage, fighters can be seen using a number of exercise machines while another man - carrying a rocket launcher - watches on in amusement.

The video went viral on social media on the same day other members of the Taliban were filmed riding bumper cars and a merry-go-round.

Meanwhile, Afghan citizens are attempting to flee the country, with some desperately clinging to a US military plane leaving Kabul airport.