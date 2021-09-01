The Taliban celebrated the first day without U.S. soldiers in the country, while the remaining Afghan citizens are left questioning what the future holds.

Taliban fighters fired their guns and fireworks into the air during "Independence Day" celebrations in the Afghan capital as the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from the country after, ending their 20-year campaign.

In between celebrations, the group reiterated their pledge on Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war.

Kabul airport which has been left non-operational is now the Taliban's responsibility to fix and get back into working order.