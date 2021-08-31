The Taliban assumed full control of Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, following the withdrawal of the final US troops.

On Monday 30 August, the last plane left the runway, ending America’s 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

Members of the Taliban celebrated taking full control of Kabul by triumphantly firing bullets into the air and leaders later symbolically walked across the runway to mark their victory.

The completed withdrawal means the US met their initial 31 August deadline, despite suggestions of troops staying longer for further evacuations.