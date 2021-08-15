Taliban enter Kabul as US embassy in Afghanistan is evacuated

Taliban militants have made their way into Kabul after capturing the last remaining major cities around the capital, and are tightening the noose on the current government by systematically cutting off every route out to the rest of Afghanistan .

The return of the Islamist regime is now more a case of ‘when’ than ‘if’ as fear begins to set in for the future of the country and its citizens.

In the above video, you can see helicopters working hard to evacuate people from the US embassy in Kabul.