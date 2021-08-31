The Taliban appear to have held mock funerals for British, American, French and NATO forces as thousands took to the streets of major Afghan cities to celebrate the departure of the last Western troops.

Coffins were filmed draped with the countries flags and the NATO insignia as they were paraded through the streets of Khost by crowds flying the Taliban’s flag.

Celebratory scenes broke out across the country as fireworks and gunfire echo moments after the final US jet departed, during what the group is referring to as its “Independence day”.