A Taliban spokesperson has shared a propaganda video of a “reporter” interviewing Kabul’s residents seemingly expressing their delight at the arrival of the militant group.

”The general public is happy with the arrival of the Mujahideen and satisfied with the security,” the video was captioned.

Over the weekend, the Taliban breached Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul.

Swarms of desperate residents - with suitcases in tow - have been filmed running towards the airport in an effort to catch the last flights out of the city after Taliban fighters breached it.

Children can be heard screaming while gunfire echoes nearby.