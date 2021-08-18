At least three people are believed to have been killed after the Taliban opened fire on a group of protesters in Jalalabad on Wednesday (18 August), as people had gathered in a rare show of defiance against the way in which the militant group has taken over the country.

Dozens of demonstrators in the eastern city had taken to the streets to defend the national flag of Afghanistan , which the group’s fighters removed from the presidential palace after it was vacated by the fleeing Ashraf Ghani.