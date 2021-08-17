In the first news conference since taking over Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said they “want the world to trust us” and appealed for people not to interfere in the transfer of power.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Mujahid said the Taliban’s aim is to create “law and order” in the capital of Kabul and reassured the people of the city that they would “live in peace”.

The militant group also said that women will have the right to work in Afghanistan and would be able to pursue education up to a university level.