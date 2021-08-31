The Taliban have released a video showing how they have taken control of Kabul's airport after the last US plane left its runway.

Their control marks the end of America's longest war, leaving behind a now-quiet airfield whilst many Afghans still gather outside still hoping to flee the militants' rule.

Armed militants are seen crowding the airport's runway as the US's 20-year military campaign comes to an end.

Other clips capture hangars filled with destroyed and "demilitarised" aircraft left behind by US troops.

One of the Taliban's commanders urged Afghans "not to worry at all" and asked them to remain in the country.