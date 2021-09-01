Taliban and UK open talks over ‘safe passage’ for people out of Afghanistan

The Taliban and UK officials are in talks over how to secure “safe passage” out of Afghanistan for British nationals and Afghan allies who are still trying to leave the country.

Sir Simon Gass, the PM’s special representative for Afghan transition, has travelled to Qatar according to Downing Street and is meeting with “senior Taliban representatives” to stress the importance of allowing people to leave Afghanistan.

The Labour Party’s Lisa Nandy has said that there are “thousands” still stuck in the country despite the government’s recent evacuation efforts.