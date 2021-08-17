A spokesperson for the Taliban has suggested US troops and personnel will not be attacked if they are withdrawn from Afghanistan by 11 September.

“They have announced they will withdraw all their forces by September the 11th, we are committed not to attack them,” Suhail Shaheen told Sky News.

The spokesman was also asked if the insurgents plan to “take over the airport” and he responded by confirming that they will do so for the “security of the people” to avoid a repeat of this weekend’s scenes.