The Taliban government expanded its interim cabinet by naming deputy ministers today (Tuesday), but failed to add any women.

The militant organisation failed to appoint any women despite the international outcry that followed their initial presentation of an all-male cabinet lineup earlier this month.

In its previous ruling of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred girls and women from schools, work and public life.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid defended the latest cabinet additions, saying it included members of ethnic minorities, such as the Hazaras.

He said women "might be added later".