A gigantic sandcastle towering at 21.16 metres high has been crowned the Guinness world record holder for the tallest sandcastle ever built.

The structure in the northern Danish town of Blokhus is 3.5 metres higher than the previous record holder, built in Germany in 2019 at 17.66 meters.

Around 4.8 tonnes of sand were used to construct the Danish castle, as well as some clay and a layer of glue for a stronger finish.

The castle is topped by a crown and features a man sleeping next to a syringe in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic.