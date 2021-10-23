A squad of Tampa police officers on bikes chase down a suspected burglar who threatened to kill an elderly woman.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released footage of officers apprehending the man after he threatened to kill the elderly victim, stole $400 and then fled the home she was in.

Officers approach the suspect and interact briefly with him before he suddenly flees.

The man swerves the officers as they chase the suspect down the street on their bikes.

“Stop, Sheriff’s Office. Stop,” one officer shouts.

Another quickly manages to corner the suspect against a fence and apprehend him.

