A tanker lorry parked in Aberaeron, Wales , sprayed some 13,000 litres of a suspicious brown liquid all over a road in a housing estate.

Fire crews were called to attend to the spillage at Panteg Road on the afternoon of Wednesday (18 August) and had to spend hours clearing up the site.

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales has said about the spillage: "We are aware of an incident in Aberaeron where a tanker has lost approximately 13,000 litres of a thick liquid on Panteg Road in Aberaeron.”