New chancellor Jeremy Hunt says some tax rates will have to go up

Tough decisions will have to be made on spending and tax, including increasing some taxes, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The former health secretary spoke to Sky News on Saturday, 15 October, a day after he was appointed as chancellor just one hour after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the job.

“Spending will not go up as much as people want... We won’t have the speed of tax cuts we’re hoping for and some taxes will have to go up,” Mr Hunt said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.