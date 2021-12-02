A taxi driver lost control of his vehicle whilst trying to navigate a snow-covered road in a multi-storey car park, blocking in dozens of other cars.

Danny Saunders captured the car blocking the exit sideways on Sunday while trying to get out of West Orchards shopping centre in Coventry.

Good Samaritans can be seen coming together to help free the stuck car by pushing it.

The group, consisting of drivers and security guards, are seen trying to manoeuvre the car until it was finally freed.

