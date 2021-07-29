A group of GOP lawmakers have been turned away from a Washington DC prison as they attempted to inspect the conditions of Capitol rioters.

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the group warned they were trespassing and obstructing the entrance to the correctional facility.

Speaking after the failed inspection, Ms Taylor Greene said the group were there because “there is a two-tiered justice system in the United States” whereby Trump supporters charged with participation in the Jan 6 riots are treated differently then “Antifa and BLM rioters”, for whom she claimed it was “basically catch and release”.