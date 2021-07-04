A teacher has built a portable stage that took to graduating pupils’ homes so they could have their own graduation ceremony.

Health and physical education teacher Ray Gowlett, 48, gave 72 students the opportunity to walk the stage to collect their diplomas after their official ceremony was cancelled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

He travelled a total of 400km over 22.5 hours last weekend (June 26/27) with his daughter Sadie Gowlett, 17, to give the students the congratulations they deserved.

The province had prohibited all ceremonies, and the students couldn’t even go to the school to pick up their diplomas.